Citi Trends in Greensboro robbed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Citi Trends in Greensboro was robbed at 6:14 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said a man wearing a gray hat and a gray sweat suit allegedly took merchandise and threatened employees at the Citi Trends at 912 Summit Ave. He allegedly left in a gray sedan.

The suspect appeared to be 49 to 50 years old, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

