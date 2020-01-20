SACRAMENTO, Calif — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a classic car stolen from a 106-year-old World War II veteran from Sacramento.

The incredibly distinct 1956 Cadillac El Dorado was stolen on Friday, investigators said. The car is “Bermuda Blue” in color and has the name “Rita Hayworth” beveled on the doors, the rear and the engine block. It also had a California license plate 2NSB909 and several car show trophies inside the trunk, the Sacramento Police Department said on Facebook.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this car, you are asked to call Sacramento Police at 916-808-5471.

The owner of the car, who has not been identified by police, is a veteran of World War II where he was awarded three Purple Hearts from his time in combat. He also had a career as a Hollywood stuntman, during which time he was gifted the car by Hayworth, police said.

