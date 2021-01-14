Woman allegedly shot and killed man, told his mom in text message she was going to kill her son

Lakerria Williams was arrested in Clayton County Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman was arrested this week, the sheriff's office said, after shooting and killing a man and sending his mother text messages threatening to kill her son.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said police first responded on Tuesday to a female caller in Forest Park who refused to give out information, and who was gone by the time they got there.

Later, they were called to Atlanta Medical Center, where a man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound by a woman who told staff she'd shot him.

That woman was identified by detectives as Lakerria Williams after looking at surveillance video from the two sites they were called to.

In the video from the first call, "the victim is seen putting clothing into his vehicle and when he walks back towards his apartment, Williams pulls a gun from her coat pocket and shoots him," the Clayton sheriff's office said.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the arrest, identified the victim as Keith Winfrey.

"Once detectives spoke to the victim’s mother, they discovered that Williams sent her text messages stating that she was going to kill her son," a release added.

The Clayton Sheriff's Office said Williams later called and said she was ready to turn herself in, and she was arrested at the Waffle House on Old National Highway without incident.