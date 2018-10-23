CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two men suspected of tying up a convenience store clerk during an armed robbery, then setting the building on fire.

Deputies responded to a reported robbery at the Stop and Save store on Styers Ferry Road in Clemmons around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Several fire departments were also dispatched to the same location regarding the store fire.

Investigators say two men entered the building around 9:40 p.m., demanded money, and threatened the clerk with a handgun.

PHOTOS: Clemmons Store Set on Fire with Clerk Tied up Inside

The suspects then tied up the clerk and poured gasoline throughout the store. Deputies say the suspects started a fire inside the store and left the scene with cash, beer, and other merchandise. They also stole the clerk's vehicle.

Deputies found the clerk's vehicle unoccupied a short time later in Davie County.

The clerk was treated on scene for injuries and taken to a hospital for further evaluation. He is expected to be okay.

Forsyth County Fire Marshal's Office and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are investigating. The suspect vehicle is described as a white in color Ford F-350 truck with dual rear wheels, appearing to be a newer model.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

