Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home

She was charged with felony Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and is being held with a $75,000 bond.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26.

The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate, they found their neighbor, Lindsey, firing a gun on her property.

The next morning, on Dec. 26., the homeowners noticed damage to both the outside and the inside of their home that had not been there prior, officials report.

Deputies investigated the incident which led to the arrest and charging of Lindsey on Dec. 26.

Lindsey is currently being held in Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond.

