Clemmons man arrested for attacking driver after crash, deputies say

A man attacked someone after a traffic accident in Forsyth County Monday night, according to deputies.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 9:15 p.m. about a man chasing someone with a knife near Morgan Place Drive and Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Around the same time, deputies said they got a call about a car accident at that intersection. When deputies arrived, they saw two damaged vehicles involved in a crash with no one in sight.
After an investigation, deputies found the person with a knife at the Western Villa Apartments. They also found the person stabbed at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriffs' said Jqwan Scott is facing a felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Scott is currently behind bars at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.