Clemmons man arrested for attacking driver after crash, deputies say

Deputies said they got a call about a man chasing someone with a knife. They also got another call about a traffic accident at the same location.
A man attacked someone after a traffic accident in Forsyth County Monday night, according to deputies. 

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 9:15 p.m. about a man chasing someone with a knife near Morgan Place Drive and Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Around the same time, deputies said they got a call about a car accident at that intersection. When deputies arrived, they saw two damaged vehicles involved in a crash with no one in sight. 

After an investigation, deputies found the person with a knife at the Western Villa Apartments. They also found the person stabbed at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Sheriffs' said Jqwan Scott is facing a felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. 

Scott is currently behind bars at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

