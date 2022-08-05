Suspect dead, officer injured in Clemmons Speedway shooting Friday morning

The suspect is dead and the officer is expected to be okay, according to officials.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — One officer is injured and one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Clemmons.

The suspect was located in the 2400 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 8:12 a.m.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement officers. The suspect was dead at the scene and one law enforcement officer was injured.

The injured officer is not an Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Deputy and is expected to be okay,

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.

Multiple agencies are working collectively on this investigation as well and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact Forsyth County Sheriff's Office directly at (336) 727-2112.