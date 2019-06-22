CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was sexually assaulted and had her vehicle stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. on June 22, police say the woman was approached in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Rebecca Bailey Dr. in the University City area.

Police say the suspect forced his way into her car and forced her to several different locations, then sexually assaulted her. She was able to get away from the suspect near the intersection of North Tryon St. and University City Blvd., but police say the suspect took her vehicle.

She immediately reported it to CMPD, and officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop shortly after. The driver declined to stop, police say.

After a short pursuit, the suspect ran from the vehicle at Pondridge Court.

Officers and a K-9 unit set up a perimeter and canvassed the area, but police say they were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

CMPD's Sexual Assault Unit identified a suspect in this case. Police say the suspect is in custody and being questioned.

A 15-year-old suspect has been charged for his involvement in the case.

CMPD legally must refrain from releasing the suspect's name as he is a minor.

The Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the K-9 unit, and the Hickory Grove Division located the suspect on June 24. He was arrested and transported to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed.

After which, he was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree sex offense.

He was transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

The suspect had been released on bond in an unrelated felony case and was free on electronic monitoring when the rape was committed on June 22.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.