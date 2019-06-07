CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting after four people were shot in a parking lot in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the McDonald's on Eastway Dr. around 12:49 a.m. in reference to someone shot.

When police arrived they found three people in a car in the parking lot at QT convenience store on Eastway Dr. where two of the three people had been shot.

A female victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a male was grazed on his hand, police said.

Police report a short time later two males had also been shot and were transported to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, police reveal a male and a female were in a ride-share service vehicle with the driver in the McDonald's parking lot. While they were in the parking lot they were approached by two males who were both armed.

Officers said the male passenger in the ride-share vehicle and the two males who walked up to the car began shooting at each other and the ride-share driver was grazed in his hand by a bullet, the female in the back of the ride-share vehicle was shot and also the two males outside the car were shot.

The ride-share driver drove to the QT while the other two males fled the scene in a silver car and later arrived at the hospital.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. Everyone involved in the shooting has been located.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.