CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the body recovered from a southeast Charlotte cemetery was the missing 6-month-old from Matthews.

Matthews Police issued and Amer Alert for baby Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson after his mother Tamera Jernel Brown was arrested Friday night just before 10 p.m. in the area of Galleria Blvd for robbery and assaulting a government official.

Officers said at the time of Brown arrest the 6-month-old was not with his mother. Matthews Police said the baby's whereabouts are still unknown.

Due to those circumstances, an Amber Alert was issued for the child, police said.

Police located the body just after 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in southeast Charlotte.

Crime Scene Search has responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

If anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

