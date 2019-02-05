CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being shot at an apartment complex near the campus of UNC Charlotte Wednesday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the University Village apartments around 8 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Donqwavias Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD said the complex and Davis have no affiliation with UNCC.

Detectives said an argument near the pool escalated to Davis being shot. CMPD said there doesn't appear to be a threat to UNCC and they don't believe the shooting was random. NinerAlerts with UNCC said in a tweet that they are monitoring the reports.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.