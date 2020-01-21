CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three suspects were injured after a pizza delivery driver shot them during an apparent armed robbery in east Charlotte late Monday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to multiple reports of a robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive, near the intersection of Eastway Drive and Kilborne Drive a few minutes before midnight.

Police said the victim was delivering a pizza when he was ambushed by four suspects. One of the suspects aimed at the victim's head with what he thought was a rifle. That's when the victim pulled out a handgun and shot at the suspects, who ran away.

Two of the suspects were immediately arrested. A third suspect was taken into custody after a short chase. Police said two of the three were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Less than two hours later, a fourth suspect was found at a hospital after he was dropped off with a gunshot wound.

All four suspects were positively identified and charged in connection with the incident. Toybyus James Banks, 18, is still being treated at a hospital for his injuries. Once released, CMPD said he will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Nemiah Zante McInnis, 20, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. A 16-year-old male was charged as a juvenile. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. A 15-year-old who was shot during the incident was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD

CMPD officers searched the area and seized a toy gun that had been painted to look like a real firearm. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.