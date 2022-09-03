The department said officers don't believe anyone was struck. The driver is still at large.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after an officer fired a weapon at a driver accused of trying to run over an officer. The driver is not in custody at this time.

Police do not believe the driver nor anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Officers along Nations Ford Road near the intersection with Farmhurst Drive were looking for a vehicle they say was being driven unauthorized when they found a car matching the description at an extended stay motel.

Officers tried to detain the driver of the car, but the driver tried to run over one officer, and then the officer discharged his firearm toward the driver. The driver drove off in a grey Ford Fusion. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 9, 2022

One officer matched the VIN to the car while other officers spoke with the two occupants of the vehicle. CMPD said once approached, one passenger got out of the car and ran away.

Officers tried to detain the driver but said the driver then tried to run over an officer. At this point, CMPD said the officer discharged his gun toward the driver, and the driver drove off in a grey Ford Fusion.

No one is in custody in relation to the incident, CMPD confirmed, but officers are actively looking for the driver.

