CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in north Charlotte are currently going door-to-door searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to an apartment complex on Canterwood Drive in north Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood around 3 a.m. Police said 13-year-old Yarelli Vasquez left her family's home around midnight Wednesday night.

Police said Vasquez was last known to be wearing a yellow shirt, a black zip-up jacket, leggings and black Van's sneakers. She's about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Vasquez was last seen riding a gray bicycle. Her family told police they believe she's in mental distress and they are concerned for her safety. Charlotte Fire was also called to assist with the search. More than a dozen officers and firefighters were seen going door-to-door in the neighborhood in an attempt to find her.

Anyone with information about Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. You may also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

