CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was sexually assaulted and had her vehicle stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. on June 22, police say the woman was approached in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Rebecca Bailey Dr. in the University City area.

Police say the suspect forced his way into her car and forced her to several different locations, then sexually assaulted her. She was able to get away from the suspect near the intersection of North Tryon St. and University City Blvd., but police say the suspect took her vehicle.

She immediately reported it to CMPD, and officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop shortly after. The driver declined to stop, police say.

After a short pursuit, the suspect ran from the vehicle at Pondridge Court.

Officers and a K-9 unit set up a perimeter and canvassed the area, but police say they were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

There is up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.