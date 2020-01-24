CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teacher at Northeast Middle School in Charlotte is accused of sending nude pictures and exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy earlier this month, the school principal confirmed Thursday.

The suspect “disseminated obscene material” to a student and then exposed himself to the student in a public place, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report of the incident. The report says the alleged incident happened between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on January 8, which was a scheduled early release day for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Police say they were notified of the incident and took the victim’s report on January 17th.

On Tuesday, principal Leisa Christian issued a message to parents, saying she was made aware that an “inappropriate social media video has been circulating among some of our students.”

“Good evening, Northeast Middle families, this is principal Christian with an important message to keep you informed of incidents at our school. I want to alert you that it has been brought to my attention that some inappropriate social media video has been circulating among some of our students. Please advise your children that it is illegal to share inappropriate pictures or video and the importance of informing an adult if they are aware of any inappropriate video or pictures. I take these types of matters seriously and will be working with law enforcement on this matter. If you have any concerns please do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you for your support of Northeast Middle school.”

On Friday a concerned parent called NBC Charlotte in-regards-to the alleged suspect, and we reached out to CMS, who confirmed the investigation. CMS also confirmed a teacher was suspended January 17th, but unless he’s formally charged, NBC Charlotte will not be releasing his name.

After our questions to the district, the school’s principal Leisa Christian sent another statement to parents Thursday, telling them an investigation was launched with police and CMS human resources. Christian didn't provide further details to parents at that time.

"Good evening, Northeast Middle families, this is principal Christian with an important update regarding an incident at our school. . My goal is to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff at all times. It was brought to my attention that one of our teachers may have participated in inappropriate contact on social media with a student. After learning of this allegation, an investigation involving law enforcement and CMS HR was immediately conducted. An active criminal investigation is underway. . I take these types of matters seriously and will be working with law enforcement on this matter. I am limited in the amount of information that I am able to share at this time. I will update you as soon as I have additional information. Thank you for your support of Northeast Middle school."

