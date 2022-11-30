The shooting happened near the boy's bus stop on Lanza Drive Wednesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools student was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday.

According to CMS, a high school student, identified by family as Rocky River senior Nahzir Taylor, was shot shortly after getting off of a school bus on Wednesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to the shooting, which they said took place on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.

Medic responded to the scene and transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His family said he is in critical condition and they're unsure of what his future holds.

According to witnesses and Taylor's family, there appeared to be a group of teenagers waiting for him when the bus arrived at the neighborhood stop.

Security camera footage shows three people running into a car next to where Taylor was shot. The car turned around and fled the neighborhood.

"If the kids that go to the school know something, please say something so that we can make sure we catch them,” a family member close to Taylor that did not want to be identified said.

CMS said the shooting happened after the bus had already driven off from the area after dropping off the student.

The family member described Taylor as a fun-loving teenager.

"He was raised properly, he’s a good kid,” she said.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news and told WCNC Charlotte they've never seen any crime in the newly-built community.

"This never happens here," neighbor Brian Hubbell said. "This is sad, very sad.”

An investigation is currently underway by CMPD. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

