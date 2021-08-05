Coast Guard offloads historic $1.4B worth of cocaine, marijuana in Port Everglades

It's the largest drug seizure and offload the Coast Guard has conducted in its 231-year history.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Coast Guard says it has completed its largest-ever seizure and offloading of illegal drugs in its history.

During a news conference Thursday, Coast Guard representatives say its Cutter James' crew offloaded approximately 59,700 pounds, or nearly 27 tons, of cocaine at Port Everglades. Another 1,430 pounds of marijuana were seized, as well.

The Coast Guard says the drugs seized are valued at more than $1.4 billion.

It's the largest seizure the Coast Guard has conducted in its 231-year history, not only in the amount of drugs seized but in the monetary value of the drugs, according to service members.

The Coast Guard says the drugs were taken in 20 separate events and investigations into the drug seizures are ongoing.

The drugs will be handed off to an interagency team to be disposed of.