44 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop on I-85, deputies say

Randolph County deputies arrested Antonio Shaw for felony trafficking in cocaine.

TRINITY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man they said had more than 40 pounds of cocaine in his car.

On Sunday, the Criminal Interdiction Team did a traffic stop on I-85 near mile marker 109 in Trinity. Deputies said they found 44 pounds of cocaine in the trunk of Antonio Shaw's car.

Shaw, 60, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine. He's being held at the Randolph County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond.

Officials didn't have photos of the bust available, citing the ongoing investigation.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.