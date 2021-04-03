Snorkeler finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine floating in the Florida Keys

The 25 bricks of cocaine were packaged together.

A snorkeler found almost 70 pounds of cocaine in a floating bale this week in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the swimmer was near Craig Key Wednesday afternoon when the surprising discovery was made.

The snorkeler notified deputies, who contacted U.S. Border Patrol.

Investigators say the bale contained 25 bricks of cocaine and weighed 68 pounds. The bale was valued at about $1.5 million.