NASCAR suspends Cody Ware indefinitely after being accused of an assault, officials say

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Ware was being held for charges related to “assault by strangulation."

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Cup Series driver Cody Ware, 27, has been suspended indefinitely, according to NASCAR officials.

Iredell County Deputies said Ware is listed in their system Monday for charges related to "assault by strangulation— inflict serious injury” and “assault on a female.” The sheriff’s records also indicated Ware’s bond was $3,000 after his arrest.

NASCAR officials said Ware did not participate in the Bristol Motor Speedway's dirt track this past weekend after they said his father released a statement Saturday morning saying Ware had stepped away to focus on a "personal matter."

Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.