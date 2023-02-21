Community activists fighting to save Winston-Salem's at risk youth

Several organizations are working across Forsyth County to combat the problem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Community activists are tired of simply talking about the violence problems, they are determined to get out and into the streets to fix it.

The South Side Rides Foundation is one of them. Led by David Moore who aims to give at-risk kids a creative outlet after school.

Moore also runs an organization that teaches people who are re-entering society a trade.

“If you’re smart enough to sell drugs or anything you could be an entrepreneur, you just need to change up the product, make it something legal. It isn’t about you being soft if you aren't selling something like on a gangster level. You can be a smart businessman." said Moore. "Fix cars, sell cars, that’s your trade, and be good at it, you want to put work in, and you want to earn it, ain't nobody going to give you nothing."

Devin Gist works with Moore. He says he spent over a decade in prison. Since he got out, he has been determined to keep kids from making the same mistakes he did.

“You don’t have to be accepted, you can be yourself, you don’ have to be somebody you’re not. A lot of these guys feel like, you don’t have to be a part of that, and I was part of that, but then 17 years changed by life and my daughter definitely changed my life." said Gist. "She made me live life different. So, I don’t care what it takes, I’m going to be here until they bury me I’m going to try to help these kids."

Retired law enforcement officer William Herrera also works with at-risk youth one on one. Herrera is on Winston-Salem's Gang Steering Committee.

Herrera says he goes to middle schools and speaks about the importance of continued education. He says these days mentorships are in competition with the dealers on the streets.

“The dealers offer them these luxury cars and your family, and we’ve got guns and we’re going to protect you and they know these kids don’t understand that, that is the dangerous side of it and there’s consequences for it," Herrera explained. "You’re going to end up in jail or you’re going to end up dead. If you’re lucky you’ll end up in jail and we’re seeing what’s happening on these streets, it’s very dangerous right now,"

Activists are trying to bridge the gap between when kids get home from school and when parents get off work.

Frankie Gist creator of HOPE Dealers Outreach runs a free after-school program where he aims to give kids something positive to do after school.

“We have to be honest, most of the kids that are at risk live in the low-income neighborhood which is called the hood and what is there? Drugs, gangs, fights, there’s nothing positive for them to do out there so that’s how they fall victim to the streets," said Gist.

Activists say they need more financial backing and more people.

They are calling on people who are interested in becoming a mentor to step up.