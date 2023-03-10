Community reacts to Kernersville kidnapping that turned into High Point homicide

Days later, police have disclosed where the kidnapping happened that lead to a murder in High Point.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police disclosed the location where the series of events that lead to the shooting death of a Triad man began.

Kernersville police say two people were kidnapped from Old Salem Rd. in Kernersville around 2:00 a.m. last Thursday.

Hours later, the suspect drove the pair to High Point where he walked into a home and killed a man. While the suspect(s) committed the shooting, the two people were able to escape.

Some people who live off of Old Salem Rd. in Kernersville say they're shocked to learn of this crime.

"There's no secure place in this world anymore, you think you live in a sleepy little neighborhood and there is no such thing as a sleepy little neighborhood its appalling, but crime is everywhere," said a woman who didn't not want to be identified.

There's a mix of homes on Old Salem Rd. some have been there for a while and there's an apartment complex.

"Beyond that there's condos and a big housing development. So, its densely populated and when you have dense population you have more of a chance of crime," explained the woman.

She says not only is she worried for her well-being, but she feels the need to talk to her granddaughter about her safety, too.

"We all need to be more vigilant because you do get a false sense of security everywhere and we hope that it's not false, but it is," she said.

Less than 10 minutes down the road sits restaurants, grocery stores, and gyms.

Following the crime customers who shop at those businesses now have their guard up.

"I was just here yesterday. So, I come here all of the time and I hate to think that I'll have to be checking over my shoulder and I can't say 'hi' to somebody," expressed Kernersville resident, Maria Beecraft.

The High Point Police Department is leading this investigation. At this point, they do not have any suspect(s) in custody.