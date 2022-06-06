Community watch groups address rise in crime in Guilford County

Neighborhood and community watch groups said they need more involvement.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We hear about violent crime in our area all the time, sometimes on a daily basis. Law enforcement and local groups said it'll take a group effort to make our cities and towns safer.

Two different neighborhood and community watch groups said these types of programs are needed now more than ever but say they need more help and members.

"If you notice every week in Greensboro, shooting, shooting, robberies, all types of crime," President of the Oak Grove Community Watch Brenda Barksdale said.

Barksdale has been a resident in Greensboro for more than two decades she said crime is only getting worse.

"We are concerned about our safety for the community as a whole," Barksdale said. "This is our city, this is our community, and we are concerned about these issues."

Greensboro Police have a community connectors program where they assess needs in areas with the highest crime rate and then have volunteers address those needs.

In High Point, the community division has a similar focus.

"Our main goal is to establish a relationship with the community," High Point Lt. Derek Bostic said. "We have the opportunity to go out through the day."

Either way, communities are desperate for some solution and fast.

"It bothers you, it affects you emotionally and spiritually to see we have so much crime in our area," Barksdale said.