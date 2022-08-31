Police-involved shooting closes Concord Mills Mall

"The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public," police said.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Mills Mall is closed following an officer-involved shooting" Wednesday, according to the Concord Police Department.

"The scene is secure at this time, and there is no danger to the public," Concord Police said on Twitter. "With the assistance of the [North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations], we are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall."

There is a large police presence at the mall, which is located in Cabarrus County near Interstate 85 just north of the Mecklenburg County line.

Two witnesses at the mall during the reported shooting told WCNC Charlotte they heard four sirens over the intercom. They said someone told them to get inside a store, and that's when they hid in the back of a fitting room.

"All I was thinking about was the kids we were with and trying to help out and make sure they were OK," the witnesses said.

Accounts of what happened, from two people in the mall at the time. @ChloeLeshner just sent this interview about what they saw and heard:@wcnc pic.twitter.com/zQ31F1Vfxj — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) August 31, 2022

The NCSBI typically gets looped in when there are shootings involving police officers.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots or how many shots were fired. Officials were expected to update the public shortly.

Immediately after the shooting, information was not available about any possible injuries.

"Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice," Concord Police Department wrote on Twitter. "Please clear the area."

Other tweets posted to social media from people claiming to be inside the mall, said they were sheltering in place after hearing what they described as possible gunfire.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene and will provide additional updates when they come available.

