State leaders, officials, and the community respond to the Raleigh mass shooting

Five people were shot and killed Thursday, leaving the North Carolina capital in shock.

RALEIGH, N.C. — National and state leaders, along with law enforcement, are responding following the mass shooting in Raleigh Thursday, some using the hashtag #RaleighStrong.

Five people were shot and killed Thursday, including an off-duty police officer. Authorities say officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others.

Law Enforcement Respond

The North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police said they condemn all acts of violence against law enforcement, sharing that they dedicate full support to Raleigh Police "as they mourn the senseless loss of an officer and support the recover of (the) second officer shot."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office also sharing their condolences on social media.

"Join us in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family of RPD after one of their officers was fatally shot, and one Officer was injured in the line of duty," reads a tweet from FCSO. "Additionally, our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the victims who were tragically killed."

Leaders Speak Out

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted Friday after the shooting.

"A well coordinated and courageous law enforcement response stopped the shooter. No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no one should feel this fear in their communities. We’re standing with the victims and their families in this moment of unspeakable agony," he wrote. "We’re sad, furious and have many questions that’ll soon be answered. But we already know the core truth. No community should feel the pain of gun violence, and as policy makers, we can not turn away from what has happened here and across the country."

A well coordinated and courageous law enforcement response stopped the shooter. No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no one should feel this fear in their communities. We’re standing with the victims and their families in this moment of unspeakable agony. pic.twitter.com/3xMBDxZMzm — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

President Joe Biden released a statement Friday saying "enough."

"We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," read part of the President's statement. "Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever."

North Carolina Republican Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13) tweeted that his office is continuing to monitor developments about the shooting.

"While we continue to gather all the facts, please join me in prayer for the victims of this senseless act of violence," read his tweet.

His Democratic opponent for U.S. Senate and former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley wrote on Twitter that she was "devastated" by the acts of violence.

"My heart breaks for the families of those who were killed and injured, and I am grateful to our law enforcement who responded with swift action even as they grieve the loss of one of their own," wrote Beasley. "We all have a responsibility to prevent avoidable tragedies like last night from happening in other communities."

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis also reacted on Twitter, saying he is praying for the victims.

"Praying for all the victims of this senseless and horrific shooting and grateful for the law enforcement and first responders on the scene working to keep people safe and bring the perpetrator to justice," Tillis wrote.

Community Reaction

North Carolina sports team are expressing their condolences.

"We are deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy in Raleigh on Thursday," wrote the Carolina Hurricanes on Twitter. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families and those impacted by this act of violence. We thank the first responders for their courage in serving and protecting our community."