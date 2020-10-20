South Carolina deputy killed in the line of duty

Greenville County Deputy Conley Jumper was killed in an incident that played out on I-85.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina deputy has died in the line of duty after a multiple vehicle crash in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis confirmed Tuesday night that Master Deputy Conley Jumper was killed in an incident that took place hours earlier on Interstate 85.

"It is with a broken heart that we confirm tonight that a deputy with our agency identified as Master Deputy Conley Jumper has passed away," Lewis said.

Lewis said his officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop on I-85 North near White House Road around 3 p.m. The sheriff said at least one of the suspects inside the vehicle got into a fight with deputies. A struggle then began around the suspect's vehicle.

During the struggle, the suspect vehicle started to accelerate and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was on the highway. Another deputy who was responding to the scene also then crashed into the suspect vehicle.

It's unclear at this point which vehicle Jumper was in, but he and two other deputies were injured, along with two suspects, and taken to the hospital for treatment. Jumper died at the hospital.

Lewis said the other people who were injured are expected to recover. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate.

Jumper, the sheriff said, was a 28-year veteran of the agency. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, he was considered a "gentle giant."

"He was a man of integrity and compassion," Lewis said. "He was a dedicated lawman. He was truly larger than life."

The sheriff got emotional when stating that Conley leaves behind a wife an a daughter. He said Conley leaves a legacy with the agency, earning multiple service awards and the respects of those who knew him.

"He embodied the true essence of a public servant," Lewis said. "He will be missed dearly."

Lewis said funeral arrangements will be made in the coming days.