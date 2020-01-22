BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Greensboro and Burlington are investigating three robberies at three restaurants Wednesday morning. Investigators say the crimes could all be connected.

Waffle House in Burlington

The first robbery happened at the Waffle House on Alamance Road in Burlington around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Burlington Police say two men and a woman walked inside the restaurant with guns and demanded cash. All of the suspects had their faces covered. Police say the suspects stole cash and left heading west on I-40.

Carolina's Diner in Greensboro

The second robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. at Carolina's Diner on S. Regional Road in Greensboro. Greensboro Police say three suspects - two men and a woman - walked inside and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. Investigators say they all had their faces covered.

McDonald's in Greensboro

The third robbery happened around 4:05 a.m. at the McDonald's on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Greensboro. Greensboro Police said two suspects - a man and a woman - entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. Both had their faces covered, according to witnesses. Police say the suspects stole cash and left the area on foot.

Are they connected?

Burlington Police believe the robbery at the Waffle House on Alamance Road is connected to the robbery of the Carolina's Diner on S. Regional Road. They are investigating further for a link between the crimes.

Greensboro Police believe the robberies at Carolina's Diner and McDonald's are connected because they say the suspect descriptions match. However, Greensboro Police haven't said if there's a connection to the Waffle House robbery.

Surveillance footage has only been made available from the Waffle House robbery. Police haven't yet released surveillance from Carolina's Diner or McDonald's.

WFMY News 2 will have more updates on any possible connection as more information is made available.

Who to call if you have a tip:

Greensboro police request anyone with information about the McDonald's or Carolina's Diner incident to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Burlington officials request anyone with knowledge of the Waffle House incident please contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.

