Forsyth County man accused of indecent exposure at middle school

Charles Holland is charged with indecent exposure, a felony offense.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after an incident at Lewisville Middle School.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Holland, 24, late Wednesday afternoon after he intentionally exposed himself while on school property, officials said.

Holland is a contracted employee for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

Holland is charged with indecent exposure where the defendant is over 18 years old and the victim is younger than 16 years old.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Holland is expected to be in court Friday.