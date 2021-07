Surveillance video captured images of the shooter. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A convenience store clerk is in critical condition after being shot Friday, officials say.

Greensboro police said a man robbed the University Mart at 722 Warren Street around 9:50 a.m. and shot the clerk.

