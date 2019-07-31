JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The inmate killed inside his Duval County Jail cell Tuesday was drowned in his jail cell toilet in addition to being beaten by his cellmate, First Coast News learned Wednesday.

Paul Dixon, 43, was charged with 2nd-degree murder after police say he killed cellmate David Oseas Ramirez, 56, on the fifth floor of the Duval County jail.

Multiple sources tell First Coast News that Ramirez, a convicted sex offender, was beaten by Dixon who then drowned him in his jail cell toilet.

The official cause of death will be determined by the JSO Medical Examiner.

JSO said Tuesday that Ramirez was beaten to death, but did not mention a drowning. Surveillance video of the attack exists, but will not be released during JSO's investigation, JSO said.