x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting on Cotton Grove Road prompting police presence in Lexington, officials say

Detectives are on the scene of a shooting on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington.
Credit: WFMY

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are at a scene investigating a shooting in Lexington on Friday.

Lexington police officers said it happened at Cotton Grove Road.

WFMY News 2 is working to learn more details about this shooting. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Thomasville ATM Theft

Before You Leave, Check This Out