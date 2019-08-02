LARGO, Fla. — A married couple is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the wife’s 97-year-old mother, who has dementia. The alleged victim had been living with the couple since 2013.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-month-long investigation by the Economic Crimes Unit showed Stephanie Bontempo, 69, and her husband Samuel, 73, liquidated the woman’s retirement assets, spent her monthly retirement checks and used money from her checking account to buy things for themselves.

Police say they also used the ailing woman’s identity to open new credit card accounts and take out cash advances. Investigators say they even tried to use some of the stolen money to start a new business.

Law enforcement members were tipped off by family members, who noticed suspicious activity in the alleged victim’s financial portfolio four years after she moved in with the couple.

Part of the Bontempo’s agreement to care for the 97-year-old included that they would take over her finances. According to police, around that same time frame, medical records documented the victim lacked the mental capacity to consent.

The couple was arrested Friday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. Both are charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult.

The investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.