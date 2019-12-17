WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a violent attack where a couple was bound and also a 15-year-old.

Investigators said the attack occurred Monday night just before 6:00 p.m. Police said the suspect who had a gun knocked on the couple’s door. When the man answered he was struck over the head with the gun. That’s when two other suspects appeared in the doorway and all three forced their way inside the house.

The suspects then bound the hands and feet of the couple and the teenager. Police said the couple was violently assaulted while they were bound. The teenager was also assaulted, but to a lesser extent, according to police.

Police said the suspects used a firearm and a blunt instrument to repeatedly strike the couple. They also had a knife and a handheld taser which were both used to assault the victims.

One victim suffered severe injuries including blunt force trauma, lacerations, and stab wounds, and electrical burns. Another victim suffered severe injuries including blunt force trauma and severe lacerations. Police said the teen suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the couple is expected to eventually recover from their injuries.

Police have released a limited description of the suspects at this time. They said all three suspects are described as black males, approximately six feet in height, with average builds. One suspect was described as having short “afro” styled hair, a short beard and medium complexion. All three men were dressed in black clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

Second suspect wanted for murder of Asheboro woman

Parkland High School student shot, killed in Winston-Salem, police say

Woman robs 92-year-old of $800 by tricking him, running into his home: Police

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE