COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Cocke County couple fed up with a house in their neighborhood that kept attracting criminal activity decided to get rid of it.

Eric and Tammy Bryant met with the Cocke Co. Sheriff's Office late last month about a house located at 334 Epley Road. Deputies had responded to that house numerous times over the years for drug and criminal activity.

The Bryants brought the property and bulldozed the house.

"The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is willing to work with property owners to clean up their communities. It is a joint effort between the community and the Sheriff’s Office to clean up the streets and beautify the community," according to a press release.

The sheriff's office said If you are a property owner in Cocke County with similar concerns, give them a call at 423-623-6004 and ask for Sheriff Armando Fontes or Chief Deputy Derrick Woods.