Court docs: Natasha Walker's husband hit her alleged killer with his car

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect was hit by a car. Court documents reveal it was Walker's husband.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are learning new details involving the murder of 32-year-old Natasha Walker.

Greensboro police identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Walker was shot and killed on Cridland Avenue on the morning of New Year's Day.

He used with 9mm semi-automatic handgun to shoot inside Walker's SUV that was near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.

Shortly after the shooting, Sigler was hit by a car. Court documents reveal that the driver of that car was Walker's husband, Jesse Walker.

Sigler was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he had to be intubated and diagnosed with severe road rash to 10% of his left side, a cervical spine fracture, a thoracic spine fracture, and a left pelvic fracture requiring surgical repair.

Because of these injuries, Sigler will have physical restrictions and will require ongoing physical therapy and significant assistance with his basic activities of daily living, according to court documents.

"At this time, the defendant requires a level of care which cannot be satisfied by the Guilford County Detention Center or its medical staff," officials said.

The court found it medically necessary to transfer Sigler to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction where he is held in a prison medical facility in Raleigh. He will remain here pending the complete disposition of his criminal charges or further orders of the court.

Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police.

Sigler was previously convicted of felony of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon back in 1998 which he pled guilty.