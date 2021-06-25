Timeline from NC to TN: Court documents show final day of HPU student's life

Court documents highlight what happened from High Point where police said the killing happened, to where the suspect was arrested in Tennessee.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — New details in court documents detail the final day of High Point University student, Gianna Delgado's life. Police said she was killed by her boyfriend, who was arrested miles away from the crime scene.

The court documents highlight what happened from High Point where police said the killing happened, to where the suspect was arrested in Tennessee.

Court appearance documents show a woman called the Kingsport Police Department to report a possible crime.

The woman said she called police after she received a call from the accused killer, Michael Cadogan. In the reports, it shows she said he admitted to killing Delgado and Facetimed her to show what he had done. The documents also said Cadogan told her he went to Lowe's to buy a large tub to place the body in.

He also asked for help getting rid of Delgado's body and car, the document says. Cadogan told the woman he called to meet at a marina in Carter County, Tennessee, where he planned to put both the car and body into the Watauga Lake, according to the report.

This information is how law enforcement knew the whereabouts to find and arrest Cadogan.

He is still being held in Tennessee and will appear in court again on Monday, June 28.

Although High Point police said there are no prior reports filed between the couple, experts said this case shows all the signs of domestic violence. Because of that, WFMY News 2 wanted to share some warning signs of abuse and resources.

Guilford County Family Justice Center Director Catherine Johnson shared some things people should look out for.

"You don't have to know the ins and outs of how to support someone who could be experiencing a domestic or sexually violent relationship, you just need to know the resources they can go," Johnson said. "Here in Guilford County the Family Justice Center is that one place someone can come and receive help and support."

Johnson said during the pandemic they saw a rise in abuse.

"2020 was a record-setting year for a lot of things, one of those records that was set here in Guilford County was a homicide record and that included record-setting homicides for domestic violence," Johnson said.

When talking with victims or those who need resources, Johnson explained some of the questions they ask those seeking help.

"Some questions we often ask is, is your partner constantly jealous of you? Is the intensity of what's happening in the relationship increasing? Are they controlling of you? Do they chose where you go or who you spend time with? Strangulation is the thing that for us at the Family Justice Center within our expertise network is if your partner has attempted to strangle you, put their hands around your neck, we know victims of strangulation are 1000% more likely to be killed by their partner," Johnson said. "We call that the last warning shot."