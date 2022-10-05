21-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle in Eden

The crash happened Wednesday around 11:56 a.m. near East Meadow Road and Meadowview Lane.

EDEN, N.C. — A 21-year-old has died after a crash Wednesday in Eden.

Jose Louis Ramirez-Guerrero died while driving a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling westbound on Meadow Road when a 2004 Dodge Ram truck was stopped on East Meadow Rd turned left onto Meadowview Lane and the two vehicles hit each other, according to Eden police.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

