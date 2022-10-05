21-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — A 21-year-old has died after a crash Wednesday in Eden.
The crash happened around 11:56 a.m. near East Meadow Road and Meadowview Lane.
Jose Louis Ramirez-Guerrero died while driving a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling westbound on Meadow Road when a 2004 Dodge Ram truck was stopped on East Meadow Rd turned left onto Meadowview Lane and the two vehicles hit each other, according to Eden police.
If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.