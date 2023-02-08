Crash with injuries on N. Mebane St. in Burlington

Burlington police said the crash happened on North Mebane Street at South Graham Hopedale Road.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Burlington Wednesday night, according to police.

Burlington police said a call came in around 9:32 p.m.

It happened on North Mebane Street at South Graham Hopedale Road.

We do not know the extent of the injuries and we are working to confirm more details.

This story is developing.

Stay with us for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.