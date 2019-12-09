GREENSBORO, N.C. — 46-year-old Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr. is charged with another bank robbery. Greensboro police say it happened back in November of 2017. They say he robbed the Bank Of America on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro.



But according to police, this is far from his first robbery. In fact, this was the fourth in a series of multi-state armed bank robberies.

It started in September 2017 in Durham and went on until April 2, 2019. He was arrested after a foiled bank robbery attempt in Benson.



He was nicknamed "The Chameleon Beard Bandit" because he often changed his beard's color.

Multiple police departments from Virginia, Kentucky, Durham, and Texas worked alongside Greensboro police during the investigation.

