ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have arrested three men wanted for breaking into a house and stealing Christmas gifts.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Tykeem Williams, 20-year-old Caleb McGhee and 18-year-old Tashon Leach broke into a house on NC-62 in Burlington last month.

The victim told investigators that the suspects also got away with guns and electronics from the home.

Deputies were able to recover most of the stolen items at nearby pawn shops, but the victim's Xbox One is still missing.

Williams, McGhee, and Leach were all charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense.

