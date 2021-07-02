Man's body found nearly a month later in Davidson County

3 people are charged in the death of Christopher Watson last month.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County sheriffs are investigating the death of a Triad man. Deputies responded to a body found call in the 3300 block of Frye Bridge Road in Arcadia Saturday.

They discovered and identified the body as Christopher Watson. A brief investigation revealed 3 people involved as suspects in his death.

Zachary Essick, Tasha Hill and Joseph Brock all face multiple charges in the concealment and death of Watson.

Sheriff's deputies discovered Watson died at the home of Essick and Hill in Winston-Salem. His body was then discarded off Frye Bridge Road early January.