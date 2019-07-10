RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a string of home break-ins reported throughout the county. Investigators said those arrested and charged were storing, selling, purchasing, and trading stolen items and firearms, and also illegal drugs.

Deputies seized 18 firearms worth $1,174, and an estimated $3,000 worth of stolen items, along with a number of drugs.

The following have been charged in connection with the case:

Brian Neal Chriscoe, 31, of Old NC Hwy 13, Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place of Controlled Substances, and Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

James William Kindley, 34, of Kindley Farm Rd., Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

Timothy Wayne Hurley, 50, of Pisgah Covered Bridge Rd., Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance, Felony Possession Schedule III Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

April Krystal Davis, 36, of Old NC Hwy 13, Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

More charges are pending in the investigation.

