RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a string of home break-ins reported throughout the county. Investigators said those arrested and charged were storing, selling, purchasing, and trading stolen items and firearms, and also illegal drugs.
Deputies seized 18 firearms worth $1,174, and an estimated $3,000 worth of stolen items, along with a number of drugs.
The following have been charged in connection with the case:
- Brian Neal Chriscoe, 31, of Old NC Hwy 13, Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place of Controlled Substances, and Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.
- James William Kindley, 34, of Kindley Farm Rd., Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.
- Timothy Wayne Hurley, 50, of Pisgah Covered Bridge Rd., Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance, Felony Possession Schedule III Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.
- April Krystal Davis, 36, of Old NC Hwy 13, Asheboro, was charged with Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and a first appearance was set for October 7, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.
More charges are pending in the investigation.
