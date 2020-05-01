BURLINGTON, N.C. — A teenager is behind bars after shooting two people in Burlington.

It happened Saturday on Styles Thompson Road around 2 p.m.

Investigators say shots were fired after a fight involving multiple people.

22-year-old Tanaijia Shoffner and 19-year-old Jeremiah Stewart were each shot in the leg during the incident.

A person drove Shoffner to Alamance Regional Medical Center for her injury.

Police found Jeremiah Stewart at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment.

Authorities arrested and charged a 17-year-old male. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing, and police say there may be additional arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.

