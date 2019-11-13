ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man stabbed his neighbor after taking him to the store and then stole his money, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Justin Paul Wilson, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina. Investigators said Donnie Ray Willard called for help claiming Wilson stabbed him twice after stealing $25 from his girlfriend’s car after returning from the store. Willard was taken to the hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Wilson was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and an outstanding Felony Probation Violation. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility.

