GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers wants your help finding out who stole more than $700 worth of pallets.

They shared the above video that was captured on a local business’ security cameras.

The owner of Beach Bub tells WFMY News 2 this is the third time they've been hit. The company sells beach umbrellas with a special base that holds sand to prevent them from blowing away. The pallets that were stolen were supposed to be going with a shipment of the umbrellas to Europe.

Call 336-373-1000 if you have any information.

