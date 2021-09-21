x
Crime

Crime Stoppers increasing reward for anonymous tips

Greensboro police department meets to discuss reward leading to an arrest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the Greensboro police department, Crime Stoppers is more than doubling the maximum rewards available for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.

GPD encourages citizens to provide information about current crimes or criminal activity. If the information leads to an arrest or recovery of drugs, stolen property, or illegal firearms, the citizen is rewarded with a cash payment of up to $2,000.

After the press conference that reward number will increase.  

The meeting is at 2 p.m. today and you can watch it on-air and online.

