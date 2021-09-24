Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information in death of 14-year-old Dudley high student

Crime Stoppers is searching for more information in the death of Basil Wilson.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information in the homicide of a 14-year-old, according to investigators.

According to officials, Basil Wilson was one of two Dudley High School students who was shot this year.

“There is someone out there who knows who’s responsible for the murder of these men,” Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said.

According to Greensboro police, Wilson was shot and later died from his injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting on Randolph Avenue after 5 p.m. Monday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.