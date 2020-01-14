WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is looking for masked men they believe broke into two stores back in December.

Surveillance images show the suspects wearing dark clothing and masks inside the stores.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County

Crime Stoppers says the first happened on Dec. 17 around 4:30 a.m., at the Tienda Mexicana Convenience Store at 410 Waughtown St.

The next incident happened about 20 minutes later, according to Crime Stoppers, at 4:50 a.m. at the K&W Cafeteria at 3169 Peters Creek Parkway.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County

Crime Stoppers says surveillance video leads them to believe the suspects in both incidents are the same.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

