Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures man, police say

Police say the victim was standing in the street when a driver started shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem Monday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man Wesley Hairston, who had been shot.

Hairston told police he was standing in 15th Street around 11 p.m. on Monday when someone drove up and started shooting.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired and Hairston was hit in the back.

First responders took him to the hospital where doctors say his injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time no information on a possible suspect has been released and police have not made any arrests in the case.

The investigation is still in the early stages. If you know anything that can help Winston-Salem police as they search for a suspect, give them a call at 336-727-2800.

